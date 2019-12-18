Colbert Mocks Trump’s ‘Disorienting,’ ‘Angry’ Letter to Nancy Pelosi

Nancy Pelosi called it “sick.” Seth Meyers called it “bonkers.” Jake Tapper said it sounded like something Kim Jong Un might write. Then it was Stephen Colbert’s turn to weigh in on President Donald Trump’s letter to the House speaker.

“The letter is a disorienting mishmash of dry legal language mixed in with Trump’s signature angry word smoothies,” Colbert said in his monologue Tuesday night. After reading aloud from the letter, in which the president of the United States says the Democrats have “cheapened the importance of the very ugly word, impeachment,” the Late Show host momentarily channeled his old Colbert Report character to facetiously echo Trump’s attacks.

“Happy now, Nancy?!” he asked. “You’ve cheapened something very ugly! That goes against everything Trump stands for: making very ugly things extremely expensive.”

In the letter, Trump went on to accuse Pelosi of leading the impeachment charge against him because her “chosen candidate” lost the election in 2016, adding, “you and your party have never recovered from this defeat.”

“My god, is there anywhere, any occasion he won’t brag about his Electoral College win?” Colbert asked. “What do his condolence cards look like?”

The host then held up a card that read on its cover, “I’m sorry for your loss.” On the inside, it said, “Almost as bad as Hillary’s loss to me.”