Stephen Colbert Mocks Trump’s Perjury Trap Defense: He Could Just ‘Not Lie’

President Donald Trump may be on vacation right now, but as Stephen Colbert put it, it’s a “working vacation, because he’s still lying.”

According to the Toronto Star’s Daniel Dale, Trump told a record 280 lies in July. Over the past week, the president reportedly told a whopping 132 lies, almost five times his average rate. “Wow, that’s impressive,” Colbert said, joking that Trump must be using a “Fib-bit” to make sure he “gets his lies in” each day. That includes the “most glaring lie” of all, that his son Donald Trump Jr. is “wonderful.”

“With his tendency to cheat on facts it is no wonder Trump’s lawyers don’t want the president to sit down for an interview with special counsel Robert Mueller,” Colbert said. “And the folks on Fox News agree.”

After playing a clip in which one Fox pundit asked, “How in the world could he ever cooperate and sit down with Mueller for an interview knowing that if you tell one lie to Bob Mueller he will move to file charges?” Colbert made a suggestion.

“This sounds crazy, but hear me out,” Colbert said. “He could not lie.” But, he added, “his lawyers know that’s not an option.”

Meanwhile, Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani has said that Mueller should only be able to ask the president questions if he “hasn’t made up his mind that Trump is lying.”

“He can ask as long as he doesn't think that Trump is going to lie?” Colbert asked. “That is a legal equivalent of, ‘I’m going to tell you something, but promise you won’t get mad first.’”