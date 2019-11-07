Stephen Colbert Nails Lindsey Graham’s Impeachment ‘Ignorance’

“When the facts aren’t on your side, your only hope is ignorance,” Stephen Colbert said in his Late Show monologue Wednesday night. Which brought him to Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

Last month, Graham told Axios that he was not entirely ruling out the idea of voting to remove Donald Trump from the presidency. “If you could show me that, you know, Trump actually was engaging in a quid pro quo, outside the phone call, that would be very disturbing,” he told Jonathan Swan.

“Well, the transcripts clearly show that,” Colbert said of the witness testimony that has already been released by the House Intelligence Committee. “But…”

The host then cut to more recent video of Graham telling reporters that he would not be reading those transcripts. “I’ve written the whole process off,” he said. “I think this is a bunch of B.S.”

“How tragic,” Colbert replied. “Graham is clearly working through the five stages of Republican impeachment grief: anger, denial, won’t read, can’t read, no hablo ingles.”

Speaking directly to Graham—“I’m sure you’re watching”—Colbert offered to summarize the transcripts in three little words: “QUID PRO QUO.”