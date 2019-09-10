Stephen Colbert began his Late Show monologue Monday night with what was likely the most consequential of the many tweets Donald Trump posted over the weekend.

“Unbeknownst to almost everyone, the major Taliban leaders and, separately, the President of Afghanistan, were going to secretly meet with me at Camp David on Sunday,” the president tweeted out of the blue on Sunday evening.

“Yes, Donald Trump invited the Taliban to Camp David the weekend before 9/11,” the host said. Struggling to make an analogy, Colbert finally concluded, “There’s nothing that’s like that. That is only that. Nothing else is like that.”

“Does Donald Trump not know what 9/11 is?” Colbert asked in disbelief before cutting to the infamous clip of Trump referring to the “7/11” attacks. “Ah, 7/11, way to use the old Slurpee, sir.”

Of course, when Trump announced the existence of the meeting he simultaneously revealed that he had canceled it, tweeting, “What kind of people would kill so many in order to seemingly strengthen their bargaining position?”

“Uh, the Taliban?” Colbert responded.

From there, the host went on to note that Trump “wanted the praise for a diplomatic achievement that he didn’t achieve,” adding, “Clearly he’s a shoo-in for the Nobel Participation Prize.”