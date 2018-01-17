Stephen Colbert: President Trump Paid Off Doctor to Say He’s Not Obese

When Donald Trump’s Navy physician, Dr. Ronny Jackson, revealed the results of the president’s first official physical exam, there was something curious about his height and weight. At 6-foot-3 and 239 pounds—three pounds heavier than a year a ago—by some measures Trump was just one pound short of being labeled obese.

“There has been a whole lot of talk about Donald Trump’s fitness for office lately,” Stephen Colbert said Tuesday night, referring to the disturbing revelations about the president’s mental state in Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury book. “Right off the bat,” the Late Show host added, Trump’s doctor “broke big news” about his health: “The heart exam was normal.”

“So, despite all evidence, Donald Trump does have a heart,” Colbert joked.

But it was the specifics of Trump’s height and weight that really got Colbert’s attention.

“One pound short of being obese?” he asked. “That’s awfully convenient.”

Trump has long claimed that he stands 6-foot-3, but in 2016 Politico uncovered his New York State driver’s license revealing that Trump was, in fact, 6-foot-2—a height-to-weight ratio that would classify him as obese.

Imitating Trump, Colbert said, “Listen, doc, I don’t want to be obese, but I feel like this wad of cash is about one pound. Why don’t you take this off my hands and weigh me again, OK?”

As a man who doesn’t believe in exercise and prefers to sleep with cheeseburgers, how else is Trump going to lose the 10-15 pounds the doctor suggested he drop before next year’s exam?