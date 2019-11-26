Colbert Rips Trump for Going Full ‘Crazy Pills’ on ‘Fox & Friends’

“With all the impeachment testimony last week, Trump had a ton on his plate,” Stephen Colbert said. “Also a lot to do.”

Monday night’s Late Show monologue was Colbert’s first opportunity to weigh in on the president’s latest “old-fashioned conspiracy ramble” with Fox & Friends on Friday morning. After playing a clip of Trump pushing his latest theory about the DNC server and Ukraine, the host said, “For Pete’s sake, it’s 8 o’clock in the morning! At least let us get a cup of coffee before you start passing out the crazy pills!”

“Why were there chemtrails on the grassy knoll?” Colbert asked as Trump. “Did vaccines cause Jeffrey Epstein? And how did we go to the moon when once a month the moon’s not even there?”

The host proceeded to explain why Trump’s claims about the company CrowdStrike are so off base before noting that “even Fox & Friends’ Steve Doocy tried to get the president to reel it in a little.”

“I’ve got to say, getting fact-checked by Fox & Friends is like The Incredible Hulk telling you he doesn’t like you when you’re angry,” Colbert joked.

Finally, Colbert played the clip of the president asking why Republicans were “so kind” to former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, suggesting it was because she was a woman. “Oh yes,” Colbert said, “the GOP is so famous for being nice to women that 500,000 of them marched on Washington wearing pink ‘thank you’ hats.”