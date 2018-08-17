Stephen Colbert Roasts Lara Trump for Omarosa Tape: ‘Send My Worst Son’s Wife’

“Do you ever think maybe it wasn’t worth firing somebody?” Stephen Colbert asked in his monologue Thursday night. Because President Trump has “gotta be thinking that about Omarosa.”

Omarosa Manigault-Newman’s Unhinged book tour rolled on today with the release of yet another secretly-recorded tape, this one featuring the voice of Lara Trump, wife of Eric, who can be heard offering the fired Trump aide $15,000 a month for a job in which part of the deal would require staying “positive” about the president. In an interview with MSNBC Thursday, Omarosa described the offer as an attempt “to buy my silence, to censor me, and to pay me off.”

But after listening to the tape, Colbert really only had one question: “Why is Lara Trump in charge of this?”

Imitating President Trump, the Late Show host said, “Look, super important meeting, everybody come here. We can’t have Omarosa spilling sensitive info that could destroy my presidency. We need someone to handle this delicately. Send my worst son’s wife.”

Meanwhile, Omarosa has said she has many more tapes of Trump officials that she is saving to “share when the time is right.” As Colbert prepares to take a two-week hiatus from his show, he implored her, “I can tell you exactly when the time is right: two weeks from now when I’m back from vacation. Not a moment before.”

During that same interview, Omarosa appeared to intentionally slip and refer to Trump at one point as “Mr. Nixon.” In response, Colbert said, “That is an insult… to Richard Nixon.”