Stephen Colbert Isn’t Buying Omarosa’s ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Freakout

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert happens to share a network with Celebrity Big Brother. But that didn’t stop the host from going in on former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault-Newman for her on-air breakdown over the state of the Trump administration Thursday night.

“Under Donald Trump, terrifying news comes from the darnedest places,” Colbert said during his monologue, before playing a clip of some of the “dishing” the reality star did to her roommate, E!’s Ross Mathews, about her struggles working for Trump.

“Like, I was haunted by tweets every single day,” Manigault said on the show in a bizarre stage whisper. “Like, what is he going to tweet next?”

“Oh really?!” Colbert asked. “You were haunted? Out here, it’s been the Trumpityville Horror.” He then offered her a “pro-tip”: “When you’re on a reality show, whispering doesn’t really work. Trump can still hear you.”

The most “upsetting part” of the episode for Colbert was when Manigault said the American people should be “worried” about what’s happening at the White House. “It’s bad,” she said. “No, it’s going to not be OK. It’s not. It’s so bad.”

“Yeah, I believe you,” Colbert responded. “I had an inkling things weren’t going to be OK when Trump hired Omarosa to work in the White House.”