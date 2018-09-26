On Tuesday morning, President Donald Trump spoke before the United Nations General Assembly and drew audible laughter when he claimed his administration has “accomplished more than any administration in the history of our country.” As the laughs started to die down, he added, “Didn’t expect that reaction, but that’s OK.”

“Don’t worry, Mr. President, they’re not laughing at you,” Stephen Colbert told Trump Tuesday night. “They’re laughing with each other at you.”

Hours later, Trump actually insisted that the line was supposed to be funny, saying, “ Well that was meant to get some laughter, but it was great.”

The Late Show host also mocked the president for apparently arriving late to his speech, forcing the president of Ecuador to speak during his scheduled time. “C’mon, man! You’re from New York!” Colbert said. “You know what the traffic is like when the U.N. is here. Just take the subway. I know it smells like pee, but rumor is you like that.”

As Colbert demonstrated in a video montage, Trump repeatedly told audiences throughout the 2016 campaign that the rest of the world was “laughing” at the United States, but they wouldn’t be once he took office. “So, how’s that going?” the show asked on Twitter.