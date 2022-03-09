Stephen Colbert Salutes His New ‘Comedy Idol’ Zelensky

“Now, some of you may not have noticed, but I’m a comedian,” Stephen Colbert told viewers at the top of his Late Show monologue Tuesday night. Because of that, the host said, he has many “comedy idols,” including Steve Martin, John Cleese and Elmo: “He just tickles me.”

“But I’ve got a new comedy idol,” Colbert continued. “And my new comedy idol is Volodymyr Zelensky.”

As the host explained, he’s “normally against electing comedians to political office, and keep in mind I ran for president twice,” referring to his satirical bids in character for The Colbert Report. “But this guy is inspiring the world with his courage in the face of the Russian invasion.”

The latest example of how Zelensky is “taking his bravery to a whole new level of badassery” came in a video posted to social media this week in which the president vowed to stay in his country, adding, “I’m not hiding. And I’m not afraid of anyone.”

“That is so brave, I am personally inspired by his example,” Colbert said in response before delivering a message directly to the Russian president: “Vladimir Putin, I am not afraid of you either. If you’re looking for this comedian, I am at the Ed Sullivan Theater on Broadway in Manhattan!”

When the cheers from his live audience finally died down, he finished his sentence with a punchline: “...five hours ago.”

“We pre-tape the show,” he clarified, adding, “My name, sir—and write this down—is James Corden!”

