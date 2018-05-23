Stephen Colbert Sounds Off on Trump: This Is Worse Than a ‘Constitutional Crisis’

“We have passed certain milestones on Trump’s road to American greatness,” Stephen Colbert said in his monologue Tuesday night. “Sometimes you just have to pull the car over, get a breath of fresh air, maybe puke in the grass. Today is one such day.”

The Late Show host was referring to President Trump’s latest attempts to interfere with the ongoing investigation into his campaign. “I hereby demand, and will do so officially tomorrow, that the Department of Justice look into whether or not the FBI/DOJ infiltrated or surveilled the Trump Campaign for Political Purposes - and if any such demands or requests were made by people within the Obama Administration!” Trump tweeted over the weekend.

Or as Colbert put it, “The president of the United States has ordered the people investigating him to investigate their investigation of him.”

Trump followed through on his demands on Monday when he summoned Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, FBI Director Christopher Wray and Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats to the White House and compelled them to turn information about the investigation over to Congress.

“To catch the criminal, he must become the criminal,” the host joked.

And while “some people are calling this a constitutional crisis,” Colbert wasn’t quite sure. “A constitutional crisis technically requires that one branch of the government push back against another branch of the government,” he said.

“Everybody here is pushing in the same direction,” Colbert added. “And it’s down, with a pillow over the Constitution’s face, going, ‘Shhh, shhh, it’ll be over soon.’”