Stephen Colbert didn’t know he could still be “shocked” by President Trump’s behavior. Then this weekend happened.

“It’s kind of nice, you know, after all these years he can still keep the relationship fresh,” the Late Show host said on Monday night. “Just when you think he’s been around for a while and you’re not going to be shocked by him anymore, he pops up and scares the bejesus out of you!”

Colbert was referring to Trump’s decision to retweet a wild conspiracy theory claiming the Clintons were responsible for accused pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s prison suicide.

“Epstein knew a lot of powerful and important people,” the host explained, including Alan Dershowitz, former New Mexico governor Bill Richardson, and Prince Andrew, as well as President Bill Clinton and President Donald Trump. “It’s a who’s who of ‘who’s Jeffrey Epstein? I’ve never met Jeffrey Epstein!’”

The host noted that Epstein’s death has set off a “wild wave of conspiracy theories online, the sort of stuff that only unstable, tin foil hat loons could possibly believe.” Then came the punchline: “So, Donald Trump…”

“Really?!” Colbert said in response to Trump’s irresponsible retweet. “That’s your theory? I’m not saying the Clintons don’t have any power. They could definitely get a reservation at any restaurant in New York City. Party of four on a Saturday night at 7 o’clock, maybe not. But masterminding a scheme to assassinate a high-profile prisoner in a maximum security federal custody? They couldn’t even mastermind a visit to Wisconsin.”

Imitating Trump, the host said, “Follow me down the rabbit hole here, OK? Who had the most to gain from Epstein’s death... besides me who was on tape partying with him and young women? And who controls all federal prisons? The president—Bill Clinton.”