During a very special episode of The Late Show on Tuesday night, Stephen Colbert reminisced with his old friend Jon Stewart about their time on The Daily Show and Colbert Report. The trip down memory lane continued on Wednesday thanks to a conspicuous comment from President Trump in a new interview with the Washington Post.

“I’m doing deals, and I’m not being accommodated by the Fed,” Trump told the Post. “They’re making a mistake because I have a gut, and my gut tells me more sometimes than anybody else’s brain can ever tell me.”

“I totally agree,” Colbert said in response. “That quote about trusting your gut over the brains of the experts reminded me of someone I used to know: Me. Because when I played a conservative pundit on my old show The Colbert Report, I talked about that on the very first episode.”

The real Colbert then cut to a clip of the fake Colbert delivering his first-ever edition of “The Word” on October 17, 2005.

“That’s where the truth comes from, ladies and gentleman, the gut,” Colbert said in his debut. “Do you know you have more nerve endings in your stomach than in your head? Look it up! Now somebody is going to say, ‘I did look that up, and it’s wrong.’ Well, mister, that’s because you looked it up in a book. Next time, try looking it up in your gut.”

Back to the president, Colbert exclaimed, “Trump stole my bit! Knock it off!” He added, “What’s next? Is he going to drop the character and do a nightly monologue?”

“That’s copyright infringement,” he continued. “He is stealing my anti-intellectual property. So tonight, I am officially announcing that I am suing Donald J. Trump for stealing my old character. You better lawyer up, buddy! And somebody better than Rudy Giuliani, too.”