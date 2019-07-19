“I never thought I’d say this, but these rallies where a nationalist leader whips people up into a racist frenzy might have a dark side,” Stephen Colbert said during his monologue Thursday night after playing the clip of President Trump’s rally crowd chanting “SEND HER BACK!” in reference to Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN).

“This chant did not help Trump’s image as ‘not a racist,’” the Late Show host added, noting that Trump tried to “distance himself from his own idea” by claiming he was “not happy” about the chant and tried to stop it by “speaking very quickly” after it started.

Colbert then played video of the full 12 seconds Trump spent basking in the chant before he continued his screed against the congresswoman. “You didn’t cut them off by talking!” he said. “You let them fully get their hate rocks off.”

Pressed by reporters, Trump shifted blame to his own rally crowd, explaining, “I didn’t say that, they did.”

“Wow, Trump supporters, did you see him throw you under the bus?” Colbert asked. “Probably not, because you have a tire on your face right now!”

“And for Pete’s sake, if you’re going to be a demagogue, at least grow a pair,” he added. “And take responsibility for what you inspired them to chant, Wussolini!”