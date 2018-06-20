Stephen Colbert to Sarah Huckabee Sanders: Either Defend ‘Kids in Cages’ or Quit

According to CNN, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders did not want to have to answer questions about the Trump administration’s policy of separating immigrant children from their parents at the border. So she called in Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen to do it for her.

“When it comes to the news, let’s face it — we don’t want to face it,” Stephen Colbert said in his Late Show monologue Tuesday night. When it comes to border story, the host said people have two choices: “You can be horrified or you can work for Donald Trump.”

“Sarah, you think you don’t want to talk about child separation policy?” he asked Sanders “Try doing it on a comedy show!” Echoing those who envy his job, he said, “Oh you must love the Trump administration, Stephen, the sadness just writes itself.”

“Listen up,” he continued. “You don’t get to tag out here, Sarah. Because it’s not really you up there. You’re just Donald Trump’s mouthpiece. Or whatever part the lies come out of.”

Colbert insisted that “it’s not personal,” but, he told Sanders, “You’re like the vestigial twin that just grew out of Trump’s neck last summer. It’s just a mass of hair and teeth, but if you poke it with a stick it goes, ‘Asked and answered!’”

“So your administration owns locking up children,” he added. “But if kids in cages are too much for you to defend, there is one option. You could resign. This is the White House, not an abandoned Walmart. You’re allowed to leave.”