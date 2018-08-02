Stephen Colbert: Trump Is ‘Obstructing Justice’ Right in Front of Us

“Another day, another presidential tweet-nado,” Stephen Colbert said at the top of his Late Show monologue Wednesday night. “Get yourself down in the basement, because the tweet-nado is coming!”

After making fun of Trump for tweeting about a “smocking gun” in the Russia investigation, Colbert moved on to the “worst” part of the president’s latest Twitter tantrum.

“This is a terrible situation and Attorney General Jeff Sessions should stop this Rigged Witch Hunt right now, before it continues to stain our country any further,” Trump tweeted Wednesday morning.

“Donald Trump is telling his attorney general to shut down the investigation of Donald Trump,” Colbert said, before giving some unsolicited advice to the president’s top lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.

“Rudy should tell him that just because he’s doing it in public doesn’t mean it’s not obstruction of justice,” he suggested. “Public urination is still urination.”

During her White House press briefing on Wednesday, Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters that when the president was merely “stating his opinion” about the Russia investigation, not giving his attorney general an “order.”

“But he's been, I think, crystal clear about how he feels about this investigation from the beginning,” she added.