Stephen Colbert: Trump’s ‘Spygate’ Tweets Make Him Sound Like a ‘Desperate Criminal’

Last night, Stephen Colbert said that Trump’s war on the FBI and his own Justice Department was worse than a “constitutional crisis” because a constitutional crisis “technically requires that one branch of the government push back against another branch of the government.”

Tonight, he was at it again.

As the Late Show host put it, the president “blew the lid off the deep state’s plan” to undermine him when he tweeted about the “SPY” who he believes infiltrated his campaign to try to prove “collusion” with Russia and “help Crooked Hillary win.” On Tuesday morning, Trump added, “SPYGATE could be one of the biggest political scandals in history!”

“Yes, follow Trump down the rabbit hole here,” Colbert said. “They embedded a spy early on and paid him massive sums of money to sabotage the Trump campaign with false claims of Russian collusion in the press to help Hillary Clinton win.”

“And then—and here’s the insidious part—they didn’t tell the press,” he continued. “And Hillary Clinton lost. So when Trump revealed this plot, he would seem like a desperate criminal spinning conspiracy theories to stop the walls from closing in.”

“Nice try, deep state, nice try,” Colbert concluded.