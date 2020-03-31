Stephen Colbert became the first late-night host to social distance himself from both an audience and guests when he delivered The Late Show from his bathtub two weeks ago. Since then, it has quickly become the norm, with Trevor Noah streaming from his couch, Samantha Bee broadcasting from the woods, and Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers all presenting some version of their shows from home as well.

After taking a step back to reassess over the past week or so, Colbert was back in a big way Monday night, producing his show on CBS from his New Jersey house. “It’s good to be back,” he began. “What have I missed? Anything big?”

With his son as his cameraman and his daughter as his makeup artist, the host told a handful of handwashing and social distancing jokes before delivering an important message to viewers about staying at home. “America, you got this,” he said. “You have been training for this moment your whole lives. Every canceled plan, every 2 a.m. Netflix binge, every Grubhub order from the restaurant across the street. It was for this! We’re Americans, and there’s nothing we do better than not doing things.”