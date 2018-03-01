Stephen Colbert Warns NRA: Trump Is ‘Coming for Your Guns’

NRA spokesperson Dana Loesch isn’t the only one who was blindsided by President Donald Trump’s comments on guns today.

“I have no explanation for what happened this afternoon,” Stephen Colbert said of Trump’s meeting with lawmakers about potential gun legislation on Wednesday. “We need to find any solution that does not involve an imaginary Donald Trump stopping an attack with karate,” he joked.

But it was Trump’s comments about the NRA that really baffled the Late Show host. “They have great power over you people,” the president told Republicans in the room. “They have less power over me. What do I need?”

“Uh, a conscience, a shred of dignity and I’m gonna say like a salad once in a while,” Colbert answered.

Later, Trump told GOP members that if they try to add concealed carry reciprocity to a comprehensive gun bill, they will “never get it passed.” That line stopped Colbert cold. “He’s being… reasonable?” he asked in disbelief.

“I’ve gotta give credit to Donald Trump,” Colbert said. “I never thought he’d go there. But not only did he go there, he went way past there—to a place no one had a ticket for!”

Colbert was talking about the line from Trump that got the most attention this afternoon. “I like taking the guns early. Like in this crazy man’s case that just took place in Florida,” the president said. “To go to court would have taken a long time. So you could do exactly what you’re saying, but take the guns first, go through due process second.”

“Well, he’s finally doing something Obama never did,” Colbert said. “He’s coming for your guns.”