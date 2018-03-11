Sterling K. Brown Nails Ben Carson in SNL’s ‘This Is U.S.’ Parody

With Sterling K. Brown hosting Saturday Night Live for the first time this week, a parody of NBC’s This Is Us seemed inevitable. But we did not know he would be playing Dr. Ben Carson.

“Millions of Americans have tuned in to the show that's captivating a nation,” the announcer read, before revealing Brown as President Trump’s HUD secretary.

“Dr. Ben Carson, what's wrong?” an aide asks him. “All of it. All of it is wrong,” he replies. Later, his wife laughs in his face when he tells her he runs the Department of Housing and Urban Development instead of something that has any relation to his career as a brain surgeon.

“This whole thing with the president having sex with a porn star, it just didn't happen,” Aidy Bryant’s Sarah Huckabee Sanders adds as the voiceover promotes “a drama so unnerving you can't look away.”

“United Arab Emirates? Hey, this is Jared Kushner,” Pete Davidson says in the next scene, surrounded by empty bottles of Manischewitz. “Is there any way I could borrow like $800 million?”

“NBC presents ‘This Is U.S.,’” the fake ad reveals. “The real life drama happening in our government every day. The show critics are calling, ‘Like This Is Us, but without the parts that feel good.’”

And while, like that show, this one contains plenty of crying, there is one exception. “No, can't cry. I have nothing in me,” Kate McKinnon’s Kellyanne Conway says.