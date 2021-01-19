Mass Texts ‘Calling All Patriots’ on Jan. 6 Tied to Bannon and Cronies

A penny stock promotions outfit with ties to erstwhile White House chief strategist Steve Bannon appears to have been behind a flood of text messages “Calling All Patriots” to descend on Washington, D.C, on Jan. 6, when a MAGA mob stormed the Capitol.

The app RoboKiller, which identifies and blocks dubious cell phone communications (and which is owned by IAC, this publication’s parent company), shared estimates with The Daily Beast that as many as 400,000 people may have received the messages. The texts urged people to protest the counting of electoral votes, which was set to be certified in Congress that day, though they did not call for the violence that erupted that afternoon.

Still, in the days before the mob raided the seat of American democracy, stole federal property, and killed a police officer, hundreds complained to RoboKiller about the unsolicited messages they received from dozens of burner phone numbers.