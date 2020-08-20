Steve Bannon Arrested in New York on Charges of Stealing From ‘Build the Wall’ Fundraiser

Steve Bannon, former chief strategist to President Donald Trump, was arrested in New York Thursday on charges of using the viral “We Build the Wall” fundraising campaign to enrich himself.

Hundreds of thousands of donors who gave a total of $25 million to the crowdfunding campaign were defrauded, Audrey Strauss, acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said in a statement.

Three others were indicted along with Bannon: Brian Kolfage, Andrew Badolato and Timothy Shea.

More to come