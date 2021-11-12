Steve Bannon Indicted for Failing to Appear Before Jan. 6 Committee

Former Trump adviser Stephen K. Bannon was indicted Friday by a Washington, D.C. grand jury over his failure to comply with a subpoena ordering him to testify before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol siege.

Bannon was charged with two counts of contempt of congress, one for refusing to provide testimony and the other for failing to turn over documents.

The subpoena “required Bannon to appear and produce documents to the Select Committee on October 7, 2021, and to appear for a deposition before the Select Committee on October 14, 2021,” the indictment states. “On September 24,2021, Bannon accepted service of the subpoena through his attorney.”

But Bannon never showed up, nor did he produce any of the documents or records the committee called for, the indictment continues, adding, “In fact, Bannon had not communicated with the Select Committee in any way since accepting service of the subpoena on September 24, 2021.”

Instead, the filing states, Bannon sent a letter on Oct. 7 telling the committee that he “would not comply with the subpoena because former President Donald J. Trump had claimed that the subpoena sought records and testimony potentially protected by executive and other privileges and had instructed Bannon, ‘to the fullest extent permitted by law,’” not to talk or turn anything over to investigators.

“The next day, on October 8, 2021, the Select Committee Chair responded to Bannon in writing, rejected Bannon’s reasons for non-compliance with the subpoena, and directed Bannon to comply,” the indictment says.

In a statement issued Friday, Attorney General Merrick Garland said, “Since my first day in office, I have promised Justice Department employees that together we would show the American people by word and deed that the department adheres to the rule of law, follows the facts and the law and pursues equal justice under the law. Today’s charges reflect the department’s steadfast commitment to these principles.”

Bannon’s personal representative, Alexandra Preate, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Neither did Bannon’s attorney, Bob Costello.

It’s unclear if Bannon has struck a deal to turn himself in. On Friday, he produced two episodes of his daily “War Room” podcast and promised another in the late afternoon, casting doubt on the results of the 2020 election and discussing “the prisoners of Jan. 6.”

“See you back here at five o’clock,” he signed off from his radio show earlier Friday.