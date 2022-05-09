Runaway Alabama Guard Used Fake ID to Plot Her Escape With Murder Inmate

Loved-up prison guard Vicky White, who has now been on the run for 11 days with a murder inmate, used a fake identity to purchase the getaway car she used to whisk away her jailhouse lover, officials say.

New charges were filed Monday against White, 56, for her role in helping Casey White, 38, break out of a jail in Florence, Alabama. She now faces charges of identity theft and second-degree forgery, according to an arrest warrant dated May 6. In an email, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department Sergeant Shane Keeton confirmed that the charges relate to Vicky using an alias to buy a 2007 Ford Edge get-away car in the days leading up to the escape.

Vicky was a model employee who worked at the jail for 25 years before claiming on April 29 that she was taking a Casey White (of no relation) to an appointment at the courthouse before attending a doctor’s appointment herself. Casey, a hulking 6-foot-9 inmate decorated with white supremacists tattoos, was serving 75 years for, among other things, attempting to kill an ex-girlfriend and killing a dog. He was also awaiting trial for murdering another woman.

The guard and inmate were last seen leaving the jail in Vicky’s patrol car. Instead of driving to the courthouse, she drove Casey—with whom she had developed a secret jailhouse romance—to a nearby shopping mall. The couple ditched the squad car and jumped into the rust-colored Ford Edge Vicky had prepared for the escape.

A week later, investigators revealed they’d found the SUV 100 miles north in Tennessee, near the sight where another car was reported stolen. The couple had abandoned the SUV off an Interstate the day they went missing, but it sat in a tow yard for a week before authorities connected the dots.

Investigators suspect the couple stole the second car to continue covering their tracks.

Though the Whites remains at large, investigators in Indiana announced Monday that they may have found the stolen vehicle the pair was last known to be driving.

WAAY 31 reports that a car matching the description was found in Evansville, Indiana, nearly 200 miles north of Bethesda, where the car was snatched.

If investigators confirm the vehicle was driven by the pair, it shows they traveled north immediately after they left the jail. But it doesn’t shed much light on the couple’s current whereabouts. The Whites had a six-hour head start on authorities, meaning they were likely long gone from Evansville, a five hour drive from Florence, by the time anyone realized they were missing.