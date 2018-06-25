Wife of Stone Temple Pilot Dean DeLeo Accuses Him of Domestic Violence

Jenn Grace DeLeo, the wife of Dean DeLeo, guitarist for the Stone Temple Pilots, has accused her husband of being an abusive father and husband with an alcohol problem who has tried to strangle her on several occasions, in new divorce papers she has filed, according to a report on TMZ.

Jenn also posted a claim she was in violent and abusive relationship with Dean on Twitter at the weekend.

According to legal documents cited by TMZ, Jenn DeLeo filed for divorce in recent weeks after, she alleges, her husband made violent threats to her, admitted he was cheating and told her to get out of the house in front of their 6-year-old daughter, June.

The legal documents reportedly include a claim that Dean threatened to kill himself ‘like their personal friend, Chester Bennington’ of the band Linkin Park if she left him, and once took their baby into the ocean "while he was completely inebriated."

Jenn also says Dean physically assaulted her after a drinking binge when she found him in the garage passed out with the car running and the garage door closed. She says he's attempted to strangle her several times over the years, TMZ reports.

Jenn, a former model who was one of the first women to come forward with claims of abuse against director James Toback, says the #MeToo movement empowered her to file for divorce.

She also accuses Dean of abusing his son from a previous marriage and telling her he could have his ex-wife killed.

Stone Temple Pilots found fame with their debut album ‘Core’ and became one of the most popular grunge bands of the early 1990s before morphing into a more mainstream, commercial rock act.

The band’s frontman, Scott Weiland, who had along history of drug and alcohol abuse, killed himself in 2015.