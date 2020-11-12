Stop Freaking Out. Joe Biden Is Going to Be President.

Was a little corner turned Wednesday? For the first day since the election, no one, or at least no one prominent, in Trumpland said anything obscene, ridiculous, or morally objectionable about the election.

Thank God for small favors. It was a big improvement over Tuesday, when Missouri Senator Roy Blunt said Donald Trump didn’t lose by much “and in fact he may not have been defeated at all,” and Mike Pompeo made his sick little joke.

Still, this is an insanely irresponsible situation. This is over. O-V-E-R. And no, we don’t have to give Trump “time.” What the fuck is that? Now we have to treat Trump as if he’s a pre-schooler, putting him in the corner for a time out next to the little poopy stool? A fascinating implicit admission, incidentally, on the part of the people trotting out this line.