Storage Ideas For When You Need To Organize in Tight Spaces

My first dream is for world peace. My second dream is for infinite storage space. But since my apartment already accommodates another person and large cat, I can’t just click my heels together three times and magically find a designated place for the hoards of clutter I’ve accumulated over the years.

The same way that there’s more to life than being really, ridiculously good-looking, so too is there more to storage than just…shelves. I mean, anything can be storage if you put your mind to it. And no, that doesn’t mean draping your coat over the nearest chair and calling it a day.

If the Shoe Fits

Lumping your shoes on top of one another at your entryway isn’t only unsightly, it’s ruining their structural integrity. Assemble the cubes in the Songmics Modular Cube Shoe Rack in a way that makes sense for your space. Fit up to 16 pairs of shoes within the cubes, and even more stacked on top of one another.

I absolutely swear by hanging closet shelves. For the width of a shirt, you can stack up to 10 pairs of shoes in the Container Store Indigo 10-Compartment Hanging Shoe Organizer. You can even fit more if you store smaller shoes like flip-flops and flats in one compartment. Hang it in your bedroom to stow away off-season shoes, or in your entryway closet for seasonal shoes you wear only on occasion (and that you won’t want to slip on when you’re in a hurry).

Clutterbug

We all have that one kitchen drawer housing miscellaneous crap we can’t find a place for. If you’re going to keep that crap, at least group it into crap-tegories you can easily refer to later. This Monoprice Bamboo Expandable Drawer Organizer is as chic as it is practical.

Okay, so they’re not exactly runway-level stylish, but they’re beyond useful for deep cabinets. Pop some transparent extra large bins like Greenco Clear Foldable Shoe Storage Boxes into your cupboards, and place your belongings inside. Instead of knocking them over like Dominos when you need to reach something in the back, simply pull out the bin for easier access.

If you don’t have drawers built into your bed 1) what are you waiting for? 2) it’s okay, check this out: Use Lifewit Foldable Under Bed Storage Bags to store everything from extra sheets to comforters to big knitted sweaters, and place them under your bed. To maximize your clearance and stacking abilities, place your mattress above the Zinus 14-inch SmartBase Foundation to buy you extra height, careful to conceal its gangly legs with an extra long comforter or bed skirt.

Diamonds Are a Mess’s Best Friend

Sure, larger items take up space. But scattered trinkets are easier to lose and create a messy, chaotic feel to your environment. You’re going to need a full-length mirror anyways—grab the cappuccino-hued poplar wood Casaza Mirror Armoire that doubles as a jewelry holder. It’s complete with hooks, shelves and a drawer against a luxurious emerald-green felt interior.

There’s something uniquely high-low about a rustic fixture to hang your most precious possessions. Looks aside, no longer will you have to fish for your jewelry only to find it tangled in a knot with the JackCubeDesign Wall Mounted Wood Jewelry Organizer. Quick tip: It’s best to hang this away from direct sunlight so as to prevent discoloration.

Space Jams

Anything can accommodate a little storage if you just believe (and ferociously scan all of Amazon). Grab the five-inch-wide Ideaworks Slide-Out Storage Tower, which glides seamlessly into barely-there gaps, say, between your washer and dryer for stashing cleaning products or dishwasher and fridge for spices and shelf-stable foods.

Commonly overlooked is that vital arc above your toilet. About to hop into the shower and realize you don’t have a towel? Don’t run into the hallway towards the linen closet—your roommate has guests over! Simply grab one from the Joss & Main Coddington Over the Toilet Storage. What’s great about it is that doors conceal the shelves, so you don’t have to feel self-conscious about having all your water-damaged bath products on display.

Book It

A room without books is like a body without a soul, and all that jazz. But they can take up loads of space—especially if you’re into the Lord of the Rings and Infinite Jest. Floating shelves like World Market White Marble Mix and Match Shelves are clean and minimalist, granting you extra floor space. Bonus points for color coordinating your books so they actually work double-duty as décor.

This is assuming books are scattered across your home (I think I’m projecting), but hear me out: Neatly stack a pile of novels two to three feet high and use it as a night table or end table. To make the structure appear more cohesive, place a decorative storage item of your choice on top, like an Anthropologie Palm Leaf Dish for fresh seasonal fruit, or a Raven + Lily Horn + Brass Light Vase for greenery. If you need to access any of the books underneath, just use your best Jenga skills.

What’s Cooking

You’re wasting precious cabinet real estate by placing massive pots front and center. Create a lounge-y vibe by hanging your largest utensils and cookware items from above. The brass- and chrome-lined Kinetic GoGreen Classicor from Overstock operates as a food-themed chandelier.

Sometimes it’s easier to eat your entire order of Thai takeout than to dive into the abyss of loose Tupperware and lids. But having an actual lunch the next day is worth the effort. GlassLock Assorted Oven-Safe Containers are the Russian dolls of storage that buy you extra space and piece of mind. And most importantly, leftover spring rolls your future self with thank you for.

