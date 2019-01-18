Store Your Headphones and Cords, Plus Charge Your Phone, With The BentoStack Charge

There are a lot of products out there that help organize your cords and tech accessories, and there are an unbelievable amount of external batteries on the market. But what if you could have both in one product? Enter: The BentoStack.

This compact organizer, modeled after the impressive Bento lunch box, has multiple compartments for everything from your laptop and iPad chargers, to headphones and AirPods, to extra Apple watch straps. It even has a dedicated spot for an Apple Pencil. But the best part of it all is that the top is actually a 5,000 mAh, Qi-certified wireless charger.

No more needing to hunt for cords or headphones at the bottom of your bag, or running out of juice on the go, because this all-in-one gadget keeps all of your stuff in one handy box. If you don't need to carry all of your accessories around, that's fine too, because the top lid is totally autonomous.

The BentoStack is a great way to stay on top of your tech accessories, without worrying too much about weighing your bag down with too many cords getting tangled.

