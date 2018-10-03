The last time Stormy Daniels appeared on Jimmy Kimmel’s show, he grilled her about how big Donald Trump’s “junk” is. At the time, she refused to get into specifics. Perhaps she was afraid of legal action by the president. Or she was just saving it for her book.

On Tuesday night, the same day her new tell-all Full Disclosure went on sale, Daniels returned to Jimmy Kimmel Live! Since her last appearance, Daniels told Kimmel she has “less beeps to give.” Whereas before she carefully calibrated every word that came out of her mouth, this time she did not hesitate to talk in detail about her first night with Trump. Kimmel’s first guest Sarah Paulson was so excited she stayed on stage to watch.

“I thought he was channeling Hugh Hefner, but significantly less sexy,” she said of Trump’s pajamas druing their alleged encounter. “He followed orders much better back then,” Daniels said, joking that she would have to “speak in Russian” to get him to do anything now. She even acted out the moment in which she spanked him with a magazine that had his face on the cover with Kimmel, using her new book of course.

“Please, god, let him be watching this right now,” Kimmel said of Trump. “I don’t think I’ve ever been so happy,” he added later, reveling in the intimate details of the president’s sex life.

When Kimmel suggested that Daniels and Trump “made love,” his guest shot back, “Gross! What is wrong with you? I laid there and prayed for death.” Asked why she would have sex with someone she was so “‘grossed out by,” she answered, “I still don’t know.”

Kimmel still had questions about the president’s penis, which she describes as looking like Toad from Mario Kart in the book. “Do you know how much hate mail I’ve gotten from people who love Mario Kart?” she remarked. But instead of asking Daniels to pick between various sized carrots, this time he brought out a platter of orange mushrooms. “That is so disturbing,” Paulson chimed in.

“Can you hold it up so it’s coming at me at the correct angle?” Daniels asked, before picking out one of the tinier specimens. “It’s the most accurate depiction, yes.”

“This is amazing, wow, how about that?” Kimmel asked. “I feel like we’ve gained a perspective that Bob Woodward wasn’t able to get in his book, that’s for sure.”