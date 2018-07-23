Stormy Daniels’ Porn Star Ex Accuses Her of Adultery, Gets Restraining Order

Stormy Daniels’ husband filed for divorce last week, days after the porn star was arrested in a sting operation at a strip club in Columbus, Ohio.

Glendon Crain, who married Daniels in 2015, has accused the performer of cheating on him and requested a temporary restraining order. A hearing on the protective order is scheduled for Friday morning in Kaufman County, Texas, where the couple lives with their 7-year-old daughter.

On Monday, Daniels’ attorney tipped the media to his famous client’s split from her third husband by posting a statement on Twitter.

“My client Stormy Daniels and her husband Glen have decided to end their marriage. A petition for divorce was filed last week, the accuracy of which is vehemently disputed,” Michael Avenatti wrote, without referring to the particulars.

“Stormy’s daughter remains her number one priority,” Avenatti added. “She kindly asks for privacy for the sake of her family.”

Crain’s attorney did not return messages Monday.

According to Crain’s petition, the couple wed on Nov. 25, 2015. They stopped living together as spouses on July 11, 2018, the document states.

“The marriage has become insupportable because of discord or conflict of personalities,” the petition, filed on July 18, stated in part.

“Respondent has committed adultery,” Crain added of Daniels, without elaborating further.

Crain is seeking full custody of their daughter and child support. He also wants to prohibit performers in the adult entertainment industry from being around the girl.

A judge granted Crain’s request for a temporary restraining order, which requires Daniels’ future visits with her daughter to be supervised, records show. The order also gives Crain exclusive use of their home and vehicles and denies Daniels unsupervised access to their child.

In a supporting affidavit, Crain stated that Daniels wanted to fly their daughter out of Texas so she could join Daniels’ strip tour in North Carolina.

“She has purchased a ticket for my child ... to fly out on July 20, 2018 and join Respondent on tour. This will involve the child being on her tour bus with other adult performers and producers,” Crain stated in the affidavit, signed on July 17.

“This will place my child in eminent threat of serious and immediate physical or emotional harm,” he concluded.

An attached exhibit showed Daniels purchased a ticket for their daughter to travel from Dallas to Charlotte, North Carolina, on July 20. (Daniels had scheduled performances at the Men’s Club in Charlotte on July 20 and 21.)

After Daniels was cuffed by vice cops in Ohio, her arrest report indicated she was unmarried—a small detail that didn’t go unnoticed by TMZ. (Hours after her illegal motorboating of undercover cops made news, Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein dropped the charges.)

Crain has kept out of the public eye, despite Daniels’ high-profile strip tour and her lawsuit against President Trump and his former attorney, Michael Cohen, who is now facing a federal investigation over his business dealings on behalf of his boss.

The divorce petition—and attached request for a restraining order—includes a multitude of requests from Crain.

The former hubby demands that Daniels be banned from “falsifying any writing or record, including an electronic record, relating to the property of either party” and from terminating or limiting credit cards in his name. The restraining order bars Daniels from “causing bodily injury” or “threatening” Crain or their daughter, too.

Child support would include health insurance, “an equitable portion of the child’s uninsured medical expenses,” private school and day care while the divorce case is pending, the petition states. (An exhibit indicated that the family was not receiving private health insurance.)

The ex-hubby also wants to stop Daniels from entering their Forney, Texas residence and from using their 2016 BMW 3 Series and 2018 Cadillac XTS.

The petition—which requests attorney’s fees from Daniels—seeks to prohibit the porn star or anyone on her behalf from removing their daughter from Texas without written consent.

“Petitioner has insufficient income for support,” the petition states, and it requests the court to order Daniels to make payments until a final decree is signed.

Crain is seeking a “disproportionate share” of the couple’s estate for reasons including “fault in the breakup of the marriage” and “disparity of earning power of the spouses and their ability to support themselves.”

Daniels became a household name early this year after the Wall Street Journal exposed her nondisclosure agreement with Cohen. The NDA was inked weeks before the 2016 election to ensure her silence about her alleged romp with Trump a decade before.

The porn star was paid $130,000 to keep quiet about the affair. But after the media reported on her secret deal, she sued Trump and Cohen to be released from the legal agreement. She and Avenatti have been ubiquitous in the news cycle ever since.

Crain is a fellow porn actor who performs under the moniker Brendon Miller. He’s starred in Daniels’ films including “Happy Endings” and “The Perfect Partner,” and in porn parodies like “The Dark Knight XXX” and “Batman v Superman XXX.” He’s also a drummer who has toured with Staind, Rammstein and Korn, according to his IMDb page.

In March, Daniels told Rolling Stone that her family was feeling the heat from her battle with Trump, which has become a national spectacle. “My daughter didn’t deserve any of this,” Daniels told the magazine. “[Crain] didn’t deserve any of this. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not an angel. I’m capitalizing on this.”

Later that month, the Daily Mail reported that Crain was arrested for domestic violence against Daniels in 2015, but that the charges were dropped.

According to the Mail, Crain was cuffed for allegedly pushing Daniels to the ground during a disturbance at their home in July 2015.

A single count of assault causing injury to a family member was dismissed on March 15, after he completed a pretrial rehabilitation program, the Mail reported. The dismissal came 10 days before Daniels sat down for an interview with 60 Minutes.