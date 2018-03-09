Stormy Daniels Absolutely Slays Trump Trolls on Twitter

Stormy Daniels now finds herself in the unenviable position of being Trump-world’s public enemy number one.

In January, news of an alleged 2006 affair between the adult-film actress and then-future-President Donald Trump was made public in lurid detail, along with the revelation that Trump lawyer Michael Cohen paid Daniels $130,000 to keep her silent.

That money evidently did not prevent reports of the tryst from reaching the public eye, and on Tuesday it was revealed that Daniels is suing the president, claiming that Trump never actually signed the “hush agreement,” and that she should therefore be allowed to discuss their relationship.

Unsurprisingly, Trump’s legion of fanatical trolls have responded with the usual bevy of vitriol and unabashed misogyny. It seems as though the president’s acolytes have momentarily forgotten about perpetual villain Hillary Clinton and found a new woman to bash.

Daniels, however, has stayed anything but silent. Instead, she’s strapped on her boots and waded into what is sure to be a cesspool of her Twitter mentions, proudly punching back at some of the worst offenders.

Stormy Daniels’ Twitter feed, in fact, is a masterclass in clapping back and roasting your haters. So savage are her responses that it seems several of her trolls have deleted their offending tweets or been suspended from the social-media site.

Michelle Obama may say that “when they go low, we go high,” but if Daniels’ tweets are proof of anything, it’s that getting a little dirty every now and then can be oh-so-satisfying.

Perhaps the most hilarious example was Daniels roasting one Twitter user for telling her that Trump would never have wanted to sleep with her, because he’s got “Ivanka” at home. (Ivanka Trump is the president’s daughter.)

Other trolls seem to have issues with spelling, while hurling sexist insults at Daniels. She took it all in stride:

And when Fox News contributor David Webb tried to insult her by saying she’s just “an aging 40 year old pornstar is looking for attention,” one Trumpkin troll added that “her uterus fell out.” Daniels’ replied to them both: