‘Stranger Things 2’: Watch the New, Final Trailer of Netflix’s Hit Show

It’s here! Stranger Things season 2!

Well, the whole series isn’t here yet. But on Friday (the 13th, natch), Netflix dropped a full trailer teasing the show’s highly anticipated second season. The teaser is inspired by the classic film Friday the 13th.

The season was initially expected to stream on Halloween, but the new release date is October 27, 2017, NME reports.

Show posters released in August teased the second with the vague tag line of “It only gets stranger.”

This is the synopsis for the OG season of Stranger Things, which became an instant hit for Netflix.

Stranger Things: A love letter to the ’80s classics that captivated a generation, Stranger Things is set in 1983 Indiana, where a young boy vanishes into thin air. As friends, family and local police search for answers, they are drawn into an extraordinary mystery involving top-secret government experiments, terrifying supernatural forces and one very strange little girl.

And here’s the synopsis for the upcoming season:

Stranger Things 2: It’s 1984 and the citizens of Hawkins, Indiana are still reeling from the horrors of the Demogorgon and the secrets of Hawkins Lab. Will Byers has been rescued from the Upside Down but a bigger, sinister entity still threatens those who survived.

The week leading up to the premiere, the show’s composers, Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein, will drop the second season’s soundtrack.

Watch the full trailer below and get excited.