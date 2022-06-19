This Exfoliating Body Wash Got Rid of My Unsightly ‘Strawberry Legs’ Once and For All

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you clicked through to read this article, you either A) know what “strawberry legs” is because you’ve done the research on your own or B) aren’t exactly sure, but based on the name, think you have a pretty good idea. Basically, strawberry legs (or strawberry skin) is a skin condition that makes your legs look like, well, strawberries. Think enlarged pores that look like dark seeds, and red, dotted-looking skin all over. Strawberry skin is typically the result of congested pores due to hair follicles trapping oil, dirt, and dead skin cells, but dry, flaky skin often makes the symptoms even more visible.

After a long winter of barely shaving my legs and neglecting moisturizing them, I noticed that my legs were starting to look like... strawberries. And while I love the fruit, I don’t exactly want to resemble one. Knowing that my wedding was coming up in June (and my dress was a vintage ‘60s mini dress), I took to Doctor Google to help me quickly get rid of my unsightly strawberry legs—and fast.

In addition to shaving more regularly to help remove not only hair, but also dead skin, I found out that what was lacking from my body care routine was exfoliation. I exfoliate the skin on my face at least once a week to keep my pores refined and blackheads at bay, but I’d never really considered doing the same to my legs and arms.

Glytone Exfoliating Body Wash

Glytone Exfoliating Body Lotion

After an hour or so of research, I landed on an exfoliating body wash and lotion that promised to magically erase bumps and dry patches while gently cleaning out filthy pores and resurfacing the skin. Powered by premium 8.8% Free Acid Value Glycolic Acid, Glytone’s exfoliating body wash and lotion cocktail not only gives your pores the ultimate deep clean, but it also helps your other lotions penetrate deeper, thereby making them more effective.

After using these two products for a week, my legs were starting to look like their smooth selves again and a month later, they looks so smooth and even-toned, that I opted to forgo wearing my panty hose on my wedding day.

These two exfoliating formulas are also great treatments for body acne—including back, butt, and boob acne—because they help keep your pores nice and clean while also softening tough hair follicles that trap blemish-inducing bacteria, sebum, and dead skin.

