Study: Men More Likely Than Women to Back COVID Conspiracies

Political power plays, contradictory messaging, recalled scientific studies, insidious misinformation campaigns, and everyone from POTUS to Madonna chiming in with their suspicions that someone isn’t telling us the full story: the coronavirus pandemic has all the ingredients for stirring doubt. But according to an academic paper published last week, one group is particularly susceptible to believing sinister explanations. Researchers set out to learn whether that would be Democrats or Republicans. Instead, they found, it’s men.

In an April survey of 3,000 Americans, c o-authors Joanne Miller and Erin Cassese at University of Delaware and Christina Farhart at Carleton College polled participants about 11 popular conspiracy theories. These included claims that China or the U.S. accidentally created and spread the virus; that 5G cellular towers are causing the virus; that Bill Gates is planning to leverage COVID-19 vaccines as a way of injecting people with tracking devices; and that scientists and the media are exaggerating the seriousness of the pandemic in order to damage Donald Trump’s reputation.