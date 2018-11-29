Subscription Boxes, Oversized Jumpsuits, and the Golden Age of Lazy Dressing

There has always been this notion that dressing takes time, takes effort, and takes patience. If there's one thing that 2018 has proven time and time again, it's that we no longer have the patience for most things, and the fashion trends have reflected that.

A lot of 2018's trends are about lazy, comfortable dressing, but let's back up a bit. Lazy doesn't equal frumpy or bad; it just means that brands and designers have opted to step back from overly fussy garments and have cut us, as consumers, some freakin' slack. Finally. The option to not put any thought into what you're going to wear, and still end up looking good, is just so sincerely appealing.

We've been mourning the death of skinny jeans for years, and now the straight leg denim of spring has given way to overly-dramatic wide leg jeans like the Jesse Kamm Sailor Pants or the Rachel Comey Legion pants. The influx of trousers made from sweater material like wool and cashmere like this Nanushka pair is a testament to our commitment to comfort and style. Skirts are being made of cashmere too!

The Ilana Kohn-style jumpsuit, that is one with oversized sleeves and a free waist, is now everywhere. (The Mabel jumpsuit sells out and gets restocked constantly, and the brand continues to pump out different interactions of the same jumpsuit.) Shapeless, but chic, dresses from Ace & Jig are now sold in Madewell.

The oversized swaths of fluff and polyester of a teddy bear coat that always two sizes too big, but on purpose. Chunky, shapeless sweaters from brands like babaà and Kordal Studios are the gold standard for what to wear with jeans in the winter.

Even shoes are becoming lazier. Mules are everywhere, even shoes with folding heels so you can literally just slide your foot right in without much thought. Or just wear a slipper as a shoe like these from Sleeper. (They also make "walking pajamas," which make me wish I had a beach I could walk down at sunset)

Subscription boxes, which were sure to stand the test of time because it takes away the time-consuming annoyance of shopping in a store, have gone the way of laziness. Frank + Oak's Style Plan, for instance, is the perfect example of how fashion subscriptions have evolved in the age of lazy dressing. While Frank + Oak does allow for an element of surprise, you can then customize and entire box yourself, without having to search through the entire sire for things you like. And all of their clothes are easy, simple, and not overdone. Lazy, but well-crafted.

Is it an act of self care to take the pressure off of yourself to put together an outfit every morning? Absolutely. And these brands allow us to give ourself a much deserved break, without sacrificing any commitment we may have made to ourselves to always try to look good.

