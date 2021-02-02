Two FBI Agents Shot Dead at Florida Child-Porn Raid

At least two FBI agents have been killed while serving a warrant at the home of a South Florida man suspected of possessing child pornography.

Three other agents were wounded, including two who were transported to a hospital in stable condition, the FBI announced Tuesday. The suspect was also killed.

“A team of law-enforcement officers were there to execute a federal court-ordered search warrant in furtherance of a violent crimes against children case,” the FBI said in a statement. “The subject is deceased.”

It’s the FBI’s deadliest day since 1994, when two agents were killed by a gunman inside Washington, D.C. police headquarters, according to the FBI’s Wall of Honor.

The Miami Herald reports that five federal agents were shot at the dawn raid in the city of Sunrise, and two were “gravely wounded.” The agents were reportedly tracking down the unnamed suspect in a child-pornography case that was being investigated by the FBI.

The incident began at the Water Terrace apartment complex at around 6 a.m, a Sunrise Police spokesperson told The Daily Beast. The suspect barricaded himself inside a unit. By 9:04 a.m., authorities said the scene was deemed safe, but residents nearby were still being asked to remain inside their homes.

“We’re still getting more information on what happened and we’ll have more to say, at a later date. We express our condolences,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said during a press briefing.

According to its website, the Water Terrace apartment complex is an upscale gated community that houses a fitness center, spa, tennis courts, and a pool.

“In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under investigation by the FBI’s Inspection Division. The review process is thorough and objective and is conducted as expeditiously as possible under the circumstances,” the FBI added in the statement.