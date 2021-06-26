This 2.9-Ounce Towel Can Dry Me Off from Head to Toe and is Perfect for Camping, Beach Days, and So On

Scouting Reporting: The Matador Towel is small enough to fit into a pocket, weighs practically nothing, and is the perfect thing for staying dry no matter what.

When was the last time you found yourself unexpectedly soaked and without a towel handy? Maybe after a sudden rainstorm in the city? Or after you comically fell off a dock at the lake or bay? Frankly speaking, you probably don’t need an “emergency towel” all that often, as scenarios that require a good drying off are admittedly rare. But if you did happen to have a towel tucked away into your glovebox, pocketbook, backpack, or back pocket, what a win for you, right?

The whole “always be prepared” approach to life is indeed one good reason to buy a Matador Travel Towel because the unexpected does happen. But an even better reason to get one of these towels is for the very much expected – also known as planned – parts of your life. Whether you are packing for an overland hiking trip, for a multi-day cycling or paddling adventure, or you are trying to travel light, sticking with carry-on bags, this superbly compact towel is a great way to reduce your gear weight and size without giving up on function.

Matador Travel Towel

Unfurled, the larger Matador Ultralight Travel Towel measures 47” by 24”, which is more than enough surface area to spread out on the beach, to wrap around yourself to cover some skin, and of course, to use to dry off your entire adult-sized body from head to toe. Packed down, the towel is about 4.3” by 2.2” in size, which is small enough to pack along any time, anywhere.

While weighing in at just 2.9 ounces when dry, the Travel Towel can absorb more than 6.6 ounces of water, which is enough to completely dry my body, provided I use the side of a hand to sort of squeegee a bit of excess water off first. It also dries out amazingly fast, especially if hung in a decent breeze, making it an ideal camping towel, which is indeed its primary role for me. But when not in use at the campsite or in my pack awaiting the end of a swim or paddling expedition, I keep a Matador towel in the car and close at hand, because who knows when it might rain or I might fall off the side of a dock?