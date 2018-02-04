Sports fans, rejoice! Super Bowl LII is Sunday, February 4, 2018, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

The New England Patriots face off against the Philadelphia Eagles—but it has promise to be an interesting game even if you’re just watching for the commercials, Pink’s national anthem or Justin Timberlake’s halftime performance (even though it has been shrouded by controversy as of late).

Those who don’t like Super Bowl Sundays, sports, television, or pop music (but attend the party anyway) can enjoy the snacks.

And for those of you who like none of those things, you can tune into the Puppy Bowl, which starts after the Kitten Bowl, at 3 p.m. ET.

The night is sure to include politics, as Patriots' star Tom Brady and President Trump have a 14-year bromance under their belts.

The Eagles, well, they're the underdogs. But if you just want to watch a dang football game, you've come to the right place.

Here’s all the info you need to know to tune in.

How to Watch the Super Bowl on TV

The Super Bowl will be broadcast live on NBC. The game itself starts at 6:30 p.m. ET, with a “road to the Super Bowl” special beginning at 12 p.m., the pre-game at 1 p.m., and the post-game at 10 p.m.

How to Live Stream the Super Bowl

NBC will stream the game free at NBCSports.com.

How to Watch the Puppy Bowl

The Puppy Bowl XIV will start Sunday, February 4, at 3 p.m. ET and 12 p.m. PT. You can watch the Puppy Bowl live on Animal Planet or with a cable login.