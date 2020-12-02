This Aromatherapeutic Wood Floor Cleaner Smells So Good, I Look for Excuses to Clean the Floors

Supernatural is not a brand that likes to dabble. When they committed to being a purveyor of all-natural, eco-friendly, and safe cleaning products, they did so from soup to nuts. That means not just natural ingredients in all their home cleaning and hand sanitizing products. It means fully-recyclable shipping and packaging materials, fully reusable spray bottles that you purchase once and then refill with concentrates, making your own batches of glass, tile, countertop, and floor cleaner at home.

Zeroing in on the wood floor cleaner here, you’ll be pleasantly surprised by the scent of the cleaner as you finally spritz it out – having long lingered in admiration over the bottle (ergonomic triggers, etched frosted glass), the actual product will also be a revelation. I know the scent well as we use this stuff weekly, but in just cracking open the bottle now, I’d define the aroma as a blend of pine, mint, pepper, and a lemon/herb scent. This powerful (yet not overpowering) fragrance comes primarily thanks to extracts of lavender, palmarosa, basil, peppermint, and fir tree.

If that sounds to you more like an aromatherapy essential oil blend than a cleaning product ingredient list, you’re right. The floor cleaner is meant to “purify the floors of your home with [their] signature blend of carefully-crafted botanicals… [as the] aromatherapeutic properties replenish your energy and senses, so that your mind, body, and spirit feel just as stable and calming as your floors.”

What I know is, in layman’s terms, the stuff smells great. And it functions as well as any wood floor cleaner we have tried, from equally safety-conscious brands to decidedly cheaper but decidedly chemical-laden floor cleaners. The cleaner cuts through grime, lifts any stuck bits, and leaves the wood with a healthy shine and clean feel underfoot. In other words, it works.

(Also, the mere fact that these guys scored the web address www.supernatural.com is pretty damn impressive on its own, amiright?)

Supernatural Cleaning Starter Set Buy at Supernatural $ 75

8oz Wood + Floors Large Cleaning Concentrate Buy at Supernatural $ 60

