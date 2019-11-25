Supreme Court Keeps Serial’s Adnan Syed in Jail

For the 80 million people who downloarded the Serial podcast, Monday’s Supreme Court news is an outrage: The Court has declined to hear Adnan Syed’s latest appeal, and the (wrongly?) convicted murderer will continue to rot in jail.

But don’t blame the Supreme Court for keeping Syed in prison—blame the system that put him there and keeps him there: the system of “tough on crime” prosecutors with their eyes on public opinion rather than the fair dispensation of justice.

To begin with, the question presented to the Court was not whether Syed is guilty or innocent; that was a question for the jury in Syed’s 1999 trial, and will be for a future jury if he ever gets a new one.