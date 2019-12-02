Supreme Court in Major Gun Case: What Are We Even Doing Here?

The Supreme Court heard the most important gun rights case in ten years today — one with the potential to be doomsday for gun control supporters, and a huge win for the National Rifle Association — but may not decide it.

That’s because the case, New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. City of New York, is probably moot, since New York City (and state) withdrew the challenged regulation after the Supreme Court took the case.

The reason was obvious: with Justice Brett Kavanaugh having replaced Justice Anthony Kennedy on the Court, there are probably five votes for overturning the law and, more importantly, expanding the Court’s jurisprudence on what the Second Amendment does and does not cover.