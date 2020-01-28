Supreme Court Looks Ready to Finally Kill or Cripple Roe

More than 200 Republican members of Congress are on record asking the Supreme Court to “reconsider” and overturn, “if appropriate,” Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark decision that legalized abortion and ignited a culture war that continues to animate both major political parties almost half a century later.

Two conservative Democrats joined 168 House Republicans and 39 GOP senators, almost all men (97 percent of the signatories), in signing an amicus brief in a Louisiana case arguing for restrictions that would leave the state with just one abortion provider.

It’s not unusual for lawmakers on both sides of the abortion debate to file an amicus brief. But four years ago, in an almost identical case out of Texas, Republican senators did not ask the Supreme Court to overturn Roe. “Now they’re making that ask,” says Nan Aron, founder and president of Alliance for Justice, a liberal advocacy group. What’s changed? “Two new justices,” she adds. “That’s what changed.”