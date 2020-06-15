SCOTUS: Employers Cannot Fire Individuals for Being LGBTQ+

In an historic win for the LGBTQ community, the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that firing someone for being gay or trans violates Title VII of the Civil Rights Act. Writing for the court, Justice Neil Gorsuch—a Trump nominee promoted by the right-wing Federalist Society—wrote the opinion, which Chief Justice Roberts and the four liberal justices joined.

In the 6-3 Bostock v. Clayton County, Georgia decision, Gorsuch wrote that “An employer who fires an individual for being homosexual or transgender fires that person for traits or actions it would not have questioned in members of a different sex.”

The majority opinion was joined by Roberts, and Justices Ginsburg, Breyer, Sotomayor, and Kagan. Justice Alito filed a dissenting opinion, which Justice Thomas joined. Justice Kavanaugh filed a separate dissent.

Behind the scenes, the court consolidated three LGBT equality cases into one the decision. The Bostock decision wrapped in Altitude Express Inc. v. Zarda, in which Donald Zarda was fired in 2010 from his job as a skydiver with a Long Island company after coming out to a customer.

The third was R. G. & G. R. Harris Funeral Homes v. EEOC. The plaintiff in that case was Aimee Stephens, a transgender woman working as a funeral director. When she announced her transition from male to female, and informed her employer that she would be coming to work in women’s clothing, she was fired.

Stephens died in May at the age of 59 of kidney disease.