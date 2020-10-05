Obamacare and Maybe the Election on Supreme Court’s Docket

Under the shadow of an unprecedented, unprincipled, and chaotic confirmation process for a new justice, not to mention the election, the pandemic, and a president in the hospital casting doubt on the transfer of power, the Supreme Court begins its 2020-21 term on Monday.

As usual, there are several high-profile cases and emergency petitions on the court’s docket, touching the Affordable Care Act, voting rights, LGBTQ equality, immigration, and President Donald Trump’s border wall, among other issues.

But of course, it’s not business as usual. Oral arguments will be taking place over the phone, largely open to observers. All of the cases to be heard in the month of October were postponed from last spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And of course, only eight justices will be on the call. Here’s a look at what’s at stake.