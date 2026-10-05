INTO THIN AIR ‘Survivor’ Star Wanted by FBI After Vanishing With Son The boy’s father, also a former contestant on the show, says getting the child back is “my top priority right now.” CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images

A former contestant on the hit reality TV show Survivor is wanted after disappearing along with her teenage son. Jaime Dugan, 41, who starred in Survivor: China in 2007, is accused of refusing to hand over her 16-year-old, Harper, to his father after Harper spent the weekend with her at the end of August in Cayce, South Carolina. Harper’s father is Erik Huffman, also a former Survivor contestant, and a judge has now ordered Dugan’s arrest, classifying Harper as “missing and endangered.” Huffman, 45, said that his son’s “safety and wellbeing is my top priority right now.” He added: “We have such a good relationship. I had set up a good routine for him at my home, with school, and therapists, and tutors, and church youth groups. He was really coming into his own and had a very stable life with me. I hate that he’s been ripped away.” Huffman works as a doctor’s assistant while Dugan is an online influencer. The pair split in 2024 over alleged physical and sexual abuse in the relationship, which was never proven.

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