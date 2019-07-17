Four Republicans Cut Profiles in Courage and Condemn Trump’s Hateful Words

Praise is due to the four Republicans who joined Democrats in voting for Monday’s House resolution which "strongly condemns President Donald Trump's racist comments that have legitimized and increased fear and hatred of new Americans and people of color.”

The impetus for this resolution, of course, was Trump’s call for four progressive women of color—the so-called “Squad”—to “go back” to where they “ originally came from."

Conservatives might not agree with The Squad’s politics, but everyone should agree that Trump’s words crossed a line.