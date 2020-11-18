She Backed Them for Years. They Left Her for Political Dead. Susan Collins Will Not Forget.

Flush with cash and riding high on the possibility of unified government for the first time in nearly a decade, progressive advocacy organizations in the closing days of the campaign handed out endorsements to Democratic challengers like shots at a bar. But now that the premature revelry is over, those groups have woken up to the sobering reality that in their excitement over the possibility of a Democrat-led Senate, they may have permanently alienated the few Republican allies they had.

One such group, the Human Rights Campaign, must now contend with having alienated one of the few reliable Republican votes for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender rights on Capitol Hill—and at one of the most important legislative moments in its history.

And that Republican isn’t in a forgiving mood.