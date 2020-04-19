Denture-Maker Claims ‘Several Victims,’ Including Officer, in Nova Scotia Rampage: Police

A denture-maker went on a 12-hour rampage in a small town in Nova Scotia that resulted in “several victims,” including a a police officer, and manhunt that ended at a gas station—reportedly with the suspect’s death.

The Royal Canadian Mountain Police identified the suspect as 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman, who owns denture clinics in Dartmouth and Halifax.

The terrifying incident began late Saturday night in rural Portapique, where Wortman lives, when officers responded to a “firearms complaint” that quickly became an “active shooter” situation, according to authorities.

Witnesses reported that shortly after midnight they could see fire blazing in the town of 1,600 from a distance—and police warned everyone to stay inside and lock their doors.

It appears that Wortman fled Portapique and made his way through several towns over the course of Sunday morning—with police tweeting out warnings to residents by the hour.

At one point during his 55-mile escape bid, police said it was possible Wortman was in vehicle made to look like a police car, and possibly wearing a police uniform. An hour later they tweeted he was believed to be in a small silver SUV, suggesting he had switched vehicles.

Catherine Harrop was working in a cider bar in Elmsdale when police swept through looking for Wortman.

“Two of the armored SWAT vehicles pulled up out front, and a bunch of armed officers in camo got out,” Harrop told The Chronicle Herald. “Two of them came into the Sobeys [food market] and some of the others walked through the parking lot. The ones that came inside told everyone to go into lockdown, lock all the doors, turn off all the lights and stay away from the windows until they gave us the go-ahead to open up again.”

Police apparently cornered the suspect at the Irving gas station and Big Stop restaurant in Enfield. A truck driver there told CTV News he heard a gas station employee shouting.

“She goes, ‘Oh my God, lock the doors, he’s here! And I peek out of the window and I saw some RCMP vehicles and there was four or five uniforms with guns,” the driver said.

Another witness, Glen Hines, said, “All I could hear was gunshots and my wife, I thought I was going to call 911, because she was going into panic, it scared her so bad.”

Paula Hanrahan told The Chronicle Herald she was driving home when she saw the commotion.

“I could see the back end of a silver SUV and, oh my dear, there were more men than I could count in full gear with ‘police’ on the back and assault rifles in their hands,” Hanrahan said.

“All you could hear were the dogs growling, clawing at the pavement to get to this vehicle, and men yelling.”

Other witnesses said that after gunshot rang out, they saw a body on the ground.

Soon after, police said the suspect was “in custody.” CTV News reported that Wortman was killed.

Many details of the incident were still unclear, including what sparked the initial paroxysm of violence, how many people were wounded or killed, and why police believe Wortman was in a phony police car.

The National Police Federation, the union that represents officers, confirmed a member of the police force was killed and a second was wounded. More details were expected to be released at a news conference in the evening.

Wortman has been in the news before. In 2014, he responded to a CTV story about a cancer survivor who lost her teeth and could not afford replacements. He offered to make new ones for free.

“My heart went out to her,” Wortman said then. “There’s so many ways for people to get dentures, but it seems like the people who really need them are the people who are getting left behind.”