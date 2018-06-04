Suspect in Gruesome Arizona Murder Spree Kills Himself as Cops Close In

He aided law enforcement in their efforts to crack some of the most high-profile murder cases in America, from the infamous slaying of child beauty-queen JonBenét Ramsey to a serial killer who terrorized the Phoenix, Arizona, area in the mid-aughts.

But in a tragic twist, the murder expert—forensic psychiatrist Steven Pitt, 59—became a murder victim on Thursday afternoon, when he was found “critically wounded” on a quiet walkway outside his solo practice near Scottsdale, authorities said. Witnesses reported hearing “a loud verbal argument,” then shots ringing out through the dry desert air.

“I could be wrong, but the timing and circumstances sound a lot like someone who was waiting outside his office for him,” Phoenix psychologist David Weinstock told The Arizona Republic.

On Monday, Pitt’s suspected killer—who’s thought to be responsible for three other murders in the Scottsdale area since Thursday—fatally shot himself as officers closed in on his room at an Extended Stay America hotel.

Law-enforcement sources have identified the suspect as 56-year-old Dwight Lamon Jones, but his name has yet to be officially confirmed by police, according to ABC News. Authorities haven’t revealed a motivation behind the killing spree, either. Sources told NBC News that Pitt performed a court-ordered psychiatric evaluation of Jones during his divorce.

“We don’t know the relationships or the connections,” Sgt. Ben Hoster told reporters on Monday, according to the Associated Press.

The four victims are in related professions, as all work in the health or legal fields. On Friday afternoon—less than 24 hours after Pitt was found dead—two paralegals, 48-year-old Valeria Sharp and 49-year-old Laura Anderson, were shot and killed at a small family law office in Scottsdale. The women worked for a lawyer who represented Jones’ ex-wife in their divorce, sources told NBC News.

One of the paralegals managed to crawl outside, where she flagged down the driver of a party bus before her death, according to The Arizona Republic. The trail of blood she left behind led authorities to the other victim, who was found dead inside the law firm Burt, Feldman, Grenier.

“Laura has worked with us as family for more than 10 years. Her intellect, passion and friendship has meant more to us than we can even begin to convey,” a statement released by the law firm read. “Veleria was a treasured member of our work family. She brought joy, calmness, warmth and compassion to all that she did.”

Just hours after their deaths, a fourth victim was found. This time it was a psychologist and counselor, 72-year-old Marshall Levine, whose body was discovered by an acquaintance in his office after midnight Saturday. He, too, had died of a gunshot wound.

“My clients’ fulfillment is my joy,” Levine wrote in a description of his therapy practice. “This is why I have coached for 30 years and am still thrilled to continue. There is no reward that can match the fulfillment of helping someone overcome limiting beliefs, get out of their own way & achieving their own purpose.”