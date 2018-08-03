Suspect in Murder of George H. W. Bush's Doctor Is Still at Large—And He 'Has a Hit-List'

The trained marksman suspected of killing one of former President George H.W. Bush's doctors is on the run and could be hunting down a list of his lifelong enemies—according to one of his former friends.

In a chilling development in the fatal shooting of Dr Mark Hausknecht, someone who knows Joseph Pappas has warned that the "extremely intelligent" suspect has a list of enemies stretching all the way back to when he was bullied as a kid in high school—and he's previously warned that each person on his list would meet "a day of reckoning."

Little is known about Pappas, but it has been confirmed that he's a former law enforcement officer and a skilled marksman. After he allegedly gunned down Hausknecht while the doctor was riding a bike on July 20, Houston police Chief Art Acevedo said: "There was a lot of planning that went into this. There was a lot of planning and, sadly, some skill."

Acevedo said Pappas may have been seeking revenge for his mother, who died on Hausknecht's operating table over 20 years ago.

So it was already known that he could be capable of holding decades-long grudges. Now, in an interview with CBS Houston affiliate KHOU-TV, a former friend of the suspected killer said he believes Hausknecht was just one of a number of people Pappas has said had wronged him—and the suspect may now be hunting down the others.

"I personally do not think the doctor is the only person that he is going to target," said the anonymous friend. "I think [Hausknecht] was number one on the list. And Joe [Pappas] is extremely intelligent. He's patient, he's unassuming, he's a deadly shooter."

The former friend added: "[When we were] hanging out together, over burgers and tacos, telling stories, he mentioned being called the 'Greek shrimp' in high school and said 'Karma's a real bitch,' and one day the people who bullied him in high school would meet a day of reckoning.

"[When Pappas] made the comment, at the time I thought it was a joke, 'Hey, don't worry, you're not on my list.' Now, looking back on it, it makes me queasy to think, 'Oh wait, maybe this guy has a list."'

Houston Police said they couldn't comment on the existence of a hit-list, or any tips they've received during the investigation, but have said previously that Pappas should be considered armed and extremely dangerous.

Police say that Hausknecht was shot three times—twice in the torso and once in the head—while riding his bike to work at the Texas Medical Center last month. Police say Pappas, who was also on a bike, is very fit—he managed to follow the doctor, pass him, then turned back and fired.

Five days after the fatal shooting, it's believed the suspect tried to sell guns and ammunition online, though it's not known if the items were used in the shooting. The items were posted for sale included a semi-automatic rifle, a pistol, two bulletproof vests and a bulletproof panel for a car.

In a sign that the murder may have been pre-meditated, the day before police say he shot and killed the doctor, Pappas transferred the deed for his southwest Houston house to a woman who lives in Ohio.

Pappas remains at large and police say he is likely to still have his distinctive 10-speed bicycle, which he rides "extensively and almost exclusively."

Asked what he would do if he thought he was on the list, Pappas' unnamed friend said: "If there's a bully he had in high school I would tell that person to take an unplanned vacation to Alaska."